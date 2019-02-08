FREDERICK, Md. — The Warrior Dash, an obstacle course race known as an entry level course, announced Wednesday that it's going out of business.

All future races, including the one scheduled for August 10 in Clarksburg, Md., are cancelled.

The race announced in a tweet that its parent company, Red Frog, has decided to "exit the OCR industry to focus on other ventures."

Other big races, like Spartan, Tough Mudder, and the Savage Race are offering free registration for those already signed up for any Warrior Dash races.

“With losing Warrior Dash, it’s like, that’s where we feed people, our entry-level people ... so the impact of losing this entry level race is going to be a domino effect for all the more technical races," Tim Guinan, CEO of Otherworld Fitness, a gym where his team trains people for obstacle course races, said.

Guinan has been competing in OCRs since 2012, and loves inspiring others to accept the challenge. In fact, he'd planned to send a handful of members to the Warrior Dash.

"They overcome their fears," he said. "The self-esteem they get from doing something like that...and then they take that and they apply it to life situations, so if you did that, that little problem at work is just a little problem at work."

The cancellation is a big problem for the owner of High Point Events, the venue that was supposed to host the Maryland dash for the second year in a row.

High Point Events hosts the Maryland Warrior Dash in 2018, which turns out to be the last one in the state.

Bob Egan

"People are calling us, because they’re not even manning their lines," Egan said. "They need to answer questions. Are they going to refund people’s money? They had to have known about this before this, because there are so many logistics."

As of Thursday night, Red Frog hadn't yet responded to WUSA9's request for comment.

Egan said while the loss is a financial hit for his company, it will also likely affect the entire county, whose restaurants and hotels look forward to the annual boost.

Plus, he hopes participants hear the news in time.

"My great fear is these people are going to show up next week," he said.

