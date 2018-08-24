OCEAN CITY, MD -- Beach patrol is warning beachgoers to be cautious before they venture ino the water this weekend at Ocean City.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol posted that they've been getting a lot of reports of sea lice.

So what are sea lice?

They are actually tiny jellyfish larvae and it's not unusual for a person to suffer hundreds of stings over a short time.

RELATED: Ee-ew! Authorities warn as sea lice invade beaches in Pensacola, northwest Florida

The resulting rash can last for a few days.

Officials say over the counter antihistamines or topical creams can help control the itching.

If you feeling yourself getting stung, doctors say you should rinse yourself with fresh water right away.

Sea Lice outbreaks have also been reported in Florida, Alabama, and Carolina beaches.

© 2018 WUSA