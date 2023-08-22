Police search for murder suspect in Silver Spring, Maryland

Lawrence Marcellus Marshall IV is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Cedric Warner.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a man accused of murder for a July shooting.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, 20-year-old Lawrence Marcellus Marshall IV is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Cedric Warner.

The deadly shooting happened on July 5 in the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring. When officers arrived, they found Warner shot inside an apartment. First responders attempted to save Warner but he died from his injuries at the apartment.

Marshall is accused of shooting Warner and has been charged with first-degree murder. He has not yet been found.

Anyone with information about where Marshall may be is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Tips may remain anonymous.

READ NEXT