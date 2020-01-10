Live video feed of vote count considered in Montgomery County to counter integrity questions

Cameras under consideration as President Trump calls on supporters to "watch very carefully."

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County, Maryland may have an answer to President Trump’s call for supporters to turn out to “Watch Polls Very Carefully.”

According to the county’s emergency management director, a live video feed of the counting process from inside the board of elections is under consideration.

"They're integrating the use of cameras to allow for real-time broadcasting of the process,” Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Earl Stoddard said Wednesday.

Stoddard said plans are still evolving.

“We one hundred percent agree that the integrity of this election has, you know, the President has called into question. And we want to try and give as much confidence to Montgomery County voters that we are going to be above board in how this process is operated and give opportunities to allow for people to observe them.”

Stoddard spoke the morning after President Trump told a debate audience that fraud is a threat.

“I am urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch them very carefully because that’s what has to happen,” the President said.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said President Trump is trying to discredit the election.

“If there's any harassment or aggressive behavior toward individuals we'll put a stop to it," Elrich said when asked how authorities would react to unauthorized poll watchers.

In Prince George’s County, State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy also reacted.

“We understand that this is a form of voter intimidation and what I can tell you here in Prince George’s County will not tolerate voter intimidation," Braveboy said.

In Nevada, Wednesday, the state’s attorney general promised prosecutions for intimidating poll watching.

Experts on extremist groups told WUSA9 Reporter Bruce Leshan that groups like the white nationalist Proud Boys have said they plan to turn up at polls for watching.

No authorities contacted by WUSA9 said they are aware of any specific plans locally.

According to Maryland law, both political parties and all candidates have the right to designated official poll watchers and challengers to observe the process start to finish.