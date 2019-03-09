BETHESDA, Md. — A 26-year-old Fairfax man was arrested Saturday on rape charges after police say he raped a woman in the backseat of his car.

Montgomery County police arrested and charged Oluwakayode Adewole Adebusuyi with second-degree rape, assault, and false imprisonment of a 28-year-old woman. Police say Adebusuyi raped the woman in Silver Spring and drove around with her in the car until she was able to escape in Bethesda.

The incident was reported around 11:46 p.m. on Aug. 26 when police found the woman crying in the middle of the 6900 block of Clarendon Road in Bethesda. The woman told police she had been raped.

The woman told police she was at a bar in Silver Spring when she began to feel sick. Adebusuyi, who was also in the bar and is a mutual friend of the victim, offered to let her sleep in the backseat of his car.

After falling asleep, the woman said she woke up to Adebusuyi getting into the car and then raping her. After the incident, she told police Adebusuyi drove his car out of the area with her still inside, refusing to let her out.

Police say the woman got out of the car on Clarendon Road and screamed for help, causing Adebusuyi to flee the scene. Residents heard her screams and called police.

Authorities identified Adebusuyi as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody in Fairfax on Saturday and will be extradited to Montgomery County.

Adebusuyi has recently worked for multiple ride-share companies within the area leading police to believe there may be more victims in the area.

Anyone who believes that he/she was a victim or has any information about a victim is urged to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.

