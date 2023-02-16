Jury finds Virginia man guilty of murder for stabbing his ex-wife to death

Investigators determined that Lemuel Roberts traveled to Frederick, Maryland with his ex-wife Kaitlin Roberts and stabbed her 32 times before he ran over her body.

FREDERICK, Md. — A jury found a Virginia man guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday for his involvement in the 2020 stabbing death of his ex-wife.

Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34, of Winchester, Virginia is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 9 a.m. for his alleged involvement in the following incident.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2020, a 911 caller reported finding a body in the roadway at English Muffin Court and English Muffin Way in Frederick, Maryland. The victim was later identified as Kaitlin Nichole Roberts of Winchester, Virginia.

Investigators determined that Lemuel Lee Roberts traveled to Frederick, Maryland with his ex-wife Kaitlin Roberts and stabbed her 32 times and ran over her body while driving a Buick Enclave.

At trial, prosecutors showed video footage from a nearby business that depicted Lemuel Lee Roberts' car approaching the area of English Muffin Way and English Muffin Court around midnight on January 10, 2020. Detectives believe the victim got out of the car and was subsequently run over by Lemuel Lee Roberts.

After this, police say Lemuel Lee Roberts went back to Winchester where he was shown on surveillance camera footage at a Sheetz gas station driving the Buick Enclave through a car wash. He then proceeded to get rid of evidence including the victim's work nameplate and purse at a Sunoco gas station dumpster. Roberts then reportedly returned to his home at 100 Oakmont Circle in Winchester.

Through cell phone tracking, investigators determined Roberts then returned to the area of the victim's body in Frederick around 2 a.m.

Police claim Lemuel Lee Roberts went back to Winchester where he set the Buick Enclave on fire at Wood Mills Road and Red Bud Road.

Former Frederick County, VA Fire Marshall’s office investigator Kenneth Scott testified that it was the result of an intentional incendiary fire originating in the front passenger area of the vehicle.

Following Thursday's verdict, Deputy State’s Attorney Kirsten Brown commented, “This joint investigation between the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland made this prosecution successful. We were equipped with a team of professionals who assisted us with getting justice for Kaitlin. We appreciate the support of Kaitlin’s family and the law enforcement agencies.”