'A gem' | Board of Education honors 2022 Frederick substitute teacher of the year

FREDERICK, Md. — On Thursday, the Board of Education in Frederick County announced a big acknowledgment of one local educator.

"After doing whatever it took to support students and staff, Brion Harrigan has been named the 2022 Frederick County Public Schools substitute teacher of the year," the board shared after their July 13 meeting wherein they made the decision.

Harrigan has been awarded the sixth annual award and has been a substitute with the FCPS school system for one year.

According to the Board and nomination materials from the staff at Centerville Elementary School, Harrigan worked as a substitute teacher in every classroom during the 2022-2023 school year. He worked almost every day, often coming in on short notice.

"During the year, he developed positive relationships with students and is known to be flexible and engaging while following a teacher’s lesson plan," the board shared. "When Harrigan had planning periods, he would ask the front office if they had any additional needs."



“From his first day with us, we knew that we had gained a gem,” Centerville Elementary Principal Karen Hopson said. “Mr. Harrigan is not just a substitute at CES, he is a staff member at CES. We have included him in all of our staff celebrations and events because he is at our school every day!”