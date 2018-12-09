FREDERICK, MD -- Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said her flood-ravaged county should remain vigilant despite recent shifts in the predicted storm track of Hurricane Florence.

"Hurricanes are known for changing course with little notice," Gardner said.

She asked residents to continue to prepare for the possibility of power outages and flooding.

"It doesn't take much rain to have things flood because the soil is so saturated," Garner said.

The county is still recovering from weekend floods that sent the Monocacy River raging out of its banks.

The flood overwhelmed the City of Frederick's sewage treatment plant, causing a large spill.

Environmental warnings are up to avoid contact with the Monocacy River, which is still flowing high and muddy, making it unattractive to kayakers and canoeists.

A large sinkhole that opened up during weekend rains is threatening the parking area of a strip mall in the 1100 block of E. Patrick St.

The county has been repeatedly hit by flooding during the summer of 2018. At least ten roads suffered significant damage at 32 sites. One bridge was lost.

The costs so far are estimated at $6 million and likely to rise.

