WHEATON, Md. -- Police released new surveillance video of two suspects caught stealing $5,000 worth of eyeglasses from a LensCrafters store in Wheaton.

Around 10:15 a.m. on September 12, officials say two men entered the LensCrafters store within the Westfield Wheaton mall at 11160 Veirs Mill Road.

The suspects then stole several pairs of glasses from the display shelves and placed them into shopping bags. When confronted by an employee, the two men fled.

Detectives said they believe the same suspects have stolen eyeglasses from additional LensCrafters stores in the area since August of 2018.

Anyone with information about these suspects or this theft is asked to call the 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-5522. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest and/or an indictment for this crime.

© 2018 WUSA