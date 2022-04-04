Anne Arundel Co Officers rescue four people, including 9-month-old and 3-year-old from a vehicle in pond

Four people were rescued after their car crashed into the water.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — On Friday, April 1, just after 9:15 p.m. Anne Arundel County police were on patrol in the area of Severn-Danza Park when they heard what sounded like a serious crash. The officers immediately responded to the pond in a park and found the SUV half-submerged in water.

Officers found that the SUV had lost control on Donaldson Avenue in Severn, Maryland, and went off the road and crashed through the trees and a fence before becoming half-submerged in a drainage pond in the park.

The SUV was taking on water and everyone inside was trapped. The four people inside, which included a nine-month-old and a three-year-old, had to be rescued.

Two officers, without hesitation, leaped into action, rescuing the four occupants still trapped inside the SUV, police said in a release.

INCREDIBLE Video: @AACOPD officers save 4 people from a car including 9mont old and 3yo from half-submerged vehicle in pond in Severn MD. Officers carried the children to safety and returned to rescue the adults. Aside from being cold and wet everyone involved was unharmed @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/OvZxvghixp — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) April 5, 2022

Body camera video shows officers had to smash the window with a hammer yelling and explaining to the people inside the vehicle to "cover your eyes!" as the hammer smashes open the passenger side window.

Anne Arundel County officers were able to carry both the nine-month-old and three-year-old children to the edge of the drainage pond first and get them the attention they needed.

Officers then returned to the SUV and rescued the adults from the water.

According to a press release from the Anne Arundel Police Department, the people who were trapped in the car were fine "aside from being cold and wet."

Police did end up arresting the driver due to outstanding warrants.