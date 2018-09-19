COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Displaced by rising flood waters and dwindling bank accounts, more than 20 victims of Hurricane Florence are staying in a shelter on the campus of the University of Maryland.

"It's tough," said Robert Allen of Oriental, North Carolina. 25 miles towards the Atlantic coast from New Bern, Allen planned to wait out a nine-foot storm surge in our area.

"I never thought of the shelter until I started looking at my bank account," said Allen.

The State of Maryland and the American Red Cross transformed Ritchie Coliseum, the University's 11,000 square foot former basketball stadium, into a shelter last Friday.

Nathan DeVault of the American Red Cross National Capital Region said there are plans to keep the shelter open until this Friday, but it may stay open longer. DeVault said while some are leaving the shelter, some are still coming in. Residents receive three catered meals a day as well as a cot and privacy shields.

Allen said other shelters in North Carolina are full while he and countless others wait for the power to be restored. Allen said his power provider told him to wait at least another week.

"That’s a long way off and I’m hoping it’s sooner," said Allen. "I guess you the good thing is here you can try to take your mind off it."

