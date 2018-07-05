BROOKEVILLE, Md. (WUSA9) - Three people are dead after a woman tried to escape from her husband, who held her hostage for days, police said.

Around 3:44 p.m. Monday, police officers responded to a home in 22000 block of Brown Farm Way east of Sunshine for a domestic disturbance.

Police said 41-year-old Christopher Snyder was holding his wife hostage over the weekend, when she was able to escape to a neighbor’s house. That is when police said Snyder went to the home and shot 66-year-old Mary Ann Olson, 70-year-old Danny Lee Murphy and 54-year-old Craig Harold Shotwell. All three were killed.

Olson lived in the home. Murphy was from Brandon, South Dakota. He was in town visiting the residents of the home. Shotwell was from Owings Mills, Md. He was performing work at the home.

Helicopter’s in the air and a murder suspect on the loose in Brookeville MD hours after police got a 911 call for a domestic disturbance at a home on Brown Farm Way. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/bXs15smNzk — Debra Alfarone (@DebraAlfarone) May 7, 2018

There were three other people at the home during the shooting. Police said they escaped, including Snyder's wife.

Police said Snyder then barricaded himself inside his own home at 22001 Brown Farm Way.

Snyder refused to come out of his home and negotiators were speaking with him via phone for a “couple hours.” Around 11 p.m., police said officers breached the suspect's front door while he was on the phone with negotiators. Snyder asked the negotiators if police had come inside of his home and then shot himself, police said.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities said Synder was known to police.

Police continue to investigate.

© 2018 WUSA