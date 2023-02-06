Victim reports carjacking to officers investigating another carjacking at Maryland cemetery

Detectives responded to the cemetery and were taking statements from the victim when a cemetery worker approached officers and said he had just been carjacked.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 33-year-old man is facing charges after he reportedly tried to carjack people visiting a gravesite before taking a company car by force from a cemetery employee in Brentwood.

Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the Fort Lincoln Cemetery on Bladensburg Road just before 3 p.m. on May 21.

According to court documents, the first carjacking victim parked her black 2018 Jeep Wrangler at the cemetery when they arrived to visit a grave. A short time later, the victim and friend noticed a man peering inside the car.

The victim and friend walked up to the man, who said he liked the car and demanded the keys. When the victim refused, the man reportedly grabbed her arm and the two began to struggle over the keys.

The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and eventually got the keys away from her. He then ran over and got into the Jeep Wrangler. When he failed to get the engine to start after several attempts, the suspect stole $255 from the car and ran away.

Detectives responded to the cemetery and were taking statements from the victim and friend when a Fort Lincoln Cemetery worker approached officers and said he had just been carjacked by a man with a pipe.

The man was able to get the company's white 2017 Buick Lacrosse from the man and drove away in the stolen vehicle.

Court documents say officers noticed the stolen work vehicle driving through the cemetery and attempted to pull the driver over but he sped away instead. Officers chased after the stolen vehicle and the driver reportedly drove to the back parking lot of a King Pawn on Annapolis Road, got out of the car and ran away.

The suspect, later identified as Tony Budd, was taken into custody a short time later.

Detectives say Budd provided several false names and refused to tell them his real identity. When officers learned his real name, Budd reportedly invoked his rights and elected not to speak with investigators.