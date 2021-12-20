x
Vehicle into building sparks two-alarm fire in Damascus

About 80 firefighters responded to the scene late Sunday night.

DAMASCUS, Md. — Several Damascus, Maryland, businesses went up in flames Sunday night after a vehicle crashed into a commercial limo company and caught fire, according to firefighters.

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 9800 block of Main Street in Damascus around 11 p.m., according to Montgomery County Fire Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.

Piringer said in a tweet that a vehicle crashed into a building and caught fire. A second-alarm was called and about 80 firefighters from Montgomery, Frederick and Carroll Counties responded to get the fire under control.

Due to the cold temperatures, some roads in the area have iced over and some roads in the area are closed, according to Piringer. Drivers in the area should use caution and follow police direction.

No information has been released in regards to injuries. Investigators are still working to determine exactly what led up to the crash that sparked the fire. 

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

