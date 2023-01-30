x
Maryland

Vehicle crashes upside down into home in Prince George's County

There is no information on what led up to the crash or any suspected causes for the incident.

CHILLUM, Md. — Something you don't see every day - a vehicle, flipped upside down, crashed into a home. Though it is a rare sight, a house in Chillum, Maryland is cleaning up the aftermath of that exact incident Monday morning.

The Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a home on Riggs Road in Chillum after a report of a vehicle into a home Sunday evening. According to a tweet from the department, posted at 10:12 p.m., a collapse investigation was initiated for the incident.

In the tweet, a photo was released of the upside down vehicle - a burgundy-colored Honda SUV. Bricks could be seen breaking from the structure, with the top portion of the home falling down on some on the SUV. The vehicle came to a rest at an entrance of the home and on a set of steps.

The vehicle was occupied by one person at the time of the crash. They were able to remove themselves from the Honda.

The fire department informed WUSA9 that no one was hurt in the incident.

There is no information on what led up to the crash or any suspected causes for the incident. 

