Postal service vehicle catches fire while the postal worker delivered mail in Germantown

A mechanical issue sparked a fire that caused $30,000-worth of damage to the mail truck and the loss of a load of U.S. mail.

Firefighters say a mail truck is a total loss after a mechanical issue caused it to burst into flame.

A United States Postal Service truck caught on fire Thursday afternoon in Germantown, Maryland, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS).

Firefighters were called to the scene on the 14200 Seneca Road near Darnestown Road around 12:30 p.m. for a USPS mail delivery truck that was on fire next to the rear of a house. No residents were inside of the home at the time of the incident.

According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the fire was quickly extinguished while firefighters were battling the 90-degree heat with temperatures feeling close to 100 degrees.

The driver indicated that there was a mechanical issue as flames and smoke started coming from the engine once it started, eventually causing the fire.

Officials said there was no extension to the nearby house, but there was close to $30,000 in damage caused by the fire along with the loss of a load of U.S. mail

The driver was not hurt in the fire.