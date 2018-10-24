SUITLAND, Md. -- US Park Police are pinning their hopes on a description of a distinctive car to find suspects involved in a fearsome gunfight on the Suitland Parkway on Tuesday.

Police are now circulating a flyer featuring a photo of an white Audi sedan with a dark roof and wheels. They say the car is similar to a vehicle seen fleeing the scene of a fatal shooting on the Parkway near its intersection with Silver Hill Road.

Police are warning the public that the people involved are likely armed with an assault rifle.

The Audi fled after 23-year-old Jerome Robinson of Southeast DC was shot and killed at the end of what appears to have been a bizarre and dangerous rolling gunfight between two vehicles that turned onto the Parkway.

Robinson was riding in one vehicle and was seen getting out of the the car and running across Suitland Parkway before collapsing on a grassy area on the side of the westbound lanes.

As bystanders approached to help Robinson, the attackers in the other car apparently made a U-turn and returned to finish-off the victim.

One witness who did not want WUSA9 to disclose her name described a young man leaning out of the passenger side window with what looked like "a machine gun", firing at Robinson.

At least one innocent bystander's vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no one beside Robinson was hurt.

Investigators have not said what the motive may have been, but a Park police statement says authorities do not believe there is a continuing public threat.

