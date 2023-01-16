Nearly a dozen vehicles targeted by thieves near busy C&O Canal trail

Ten vehicles were broken into between Great Falls Maryland Park and Old Angler's Inn Parking area on Saturday, according to U.S. Park Police.

POTOMAC, Md. — Officers with the United States Park Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins near a popular area along the C&O Canal.

Ten vehicles were targeted by thieves between Great Falls Maryland Park and the Old Angler's Inn parking area on Saturday, according to USPP.

One of the victims, who wanted to remain anonymous, said most of the vehicles that were broken into were either a Honda or an Acura.

USPP could not provide further information.

"At this time these incidents are being investigated by the USPP Major Crimes Unit and providing more detail regarding the incidents could negatively impact the detective's investigation," a USPP spokesperson told WUSA9. "We remind all visitors to take all property with them and not leave any belongings in their cars."

The victim said although her windows were not smashed in, the keyhole to her front door was clearly tampered with, similar to other victims.

She and a friend parked in one of the free lots across from the Old Angler's Inn on Macarthur Boulevard near the Billy Goat Trail around 11 a.m. The victim left her wallet inside a bag in the car. She stashed it under a jacket in the back of the car in the tire well.

About 40 minutes into her walk, she started to receive alerts from her bank about suspicious activity on her credit cards.

"It was so quick that within probably 15 to 20 minutes, they can go in the shopping mall and have a shopping spree," she told WUSA9. "I wondered if they had been sitting and watching. They clearly had to undo the tire, undo the jacket and rifle through my wallet just to take out what they wanted."

The thieves left her wallet and other belongings and used her cards to purchase items from an Apple store, Macy's and a shoe store at a nearby mall.

She urges visitors to never leave belongings inside their vehicles.

"Just feeling violated, the fact that you can have an open parking lot with lots of traffic and this could happen," she added. "