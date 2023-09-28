UPS hiring over 1,550 employees for the holiday season in Montgomery County

A spokesperson says 80% of the positions available do not require an interview.

BURTONSVILLE, Md. — Whether you are looking for a little extra money this holiday season or hoping for the start of something new — UPS might just have what you are looking for.

And we're not talking about packages at your doorstep. The mail carrier announced Tuesday that they expect to hire over 1,550 seasonal employees in the Burtonsville, Maryland area ahead of the holiday rush. This is just a fraction of the amount they expect to hire nationwide— which is more than 100,000.

Among those positions available, 80% do not require an interview and it takes around 20 minutes for most people from online application to job offer, a UPS spokesperson said.

UPS is working to fulfill full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily seasonal delivery drivers, Commercial Driver’s License drivers and package handlers across multiple shift times. The hourly rate for seasonal workers begin at $21 per hour for package handlers and driver helpers. Driving jobs begin at $23 per hour.

“The best talent delivers the best service. That’s why we’re proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers and seasonal employees alike,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. “We’re looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process.”