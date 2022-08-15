Police: UPS driver shot in Suitland

Police are still searching for suspects in this case.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A UPS driver was shot in Prince George's County Monday morning and police are searching for who is responsible.

Prince George's County Police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Silver Hill Road and Terrace Drive around 10 a.m. About a .5-mile away near a barber shop in Suitland, officers found the worker shot, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The barber shop owner, who did not want to be identified, told a WUSA0 reporter that the driver was a long-time customer who reflexively fled to the nearest place where he knew familiar faces, and could find safety.

Investigators have not determined what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made and police have not given any information about possible suspects in this case.

"You see these delivery guys going up and down the street, they’re out there working hard every day, doing their thing trying to earn a living and you got somebody that’s going to shoot them thinking they have money on them or packages or whatever," one neighbor said. "It just don’t make sense."

Lizzy Crouse, a spokesperson for UPS said the company is thankful the driver is OK.

"We are thankful that our driver is safe and we are cooperating with the responding authorities in their investigation. Because this is an active investigation, we will defer to local authorities for any further comment," Crouse said in an email statement.