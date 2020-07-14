Maryland mom confesses to suffocating, killing 7-month-old son

The infant was found unresponsive during a welfare check on June 17, police say.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A mom is being charged with murder after her infant son was found dead on June 17 during a welfare check at the family's home in Upper Marlboro, Prince George's County police said.

Patrol officers were originally called to a home around 6:10 p.m. to conduct a welfare check when they located 7-month-old Majesty Thompson unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead moments after.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the baby’s manner of death as a homicide.

The mother, 34-year-old Shannon Renee Thompson, later admitted to police that she suffocated the infant, officials said.

Thompson is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections.



Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com , or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) The department asks that callers with information refer to case 20-0029109.

