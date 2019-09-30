OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan issued strong words Sunday after an unofficial car show, H2Oi, drew hundreds of people into town and caused havoc.

“What took place this past weekend in Ocean City can never happen again,” Mayor Rick Meehan wrote on Facebook.

Several officers were injured after they were hit by flying rocks and bottles while trying to break up the crowd of hundreds.

The Mayor said he plans to talk with the Governor this week to ask for assistance to prevent this from happening again, including, but not limited to, declaring a State of Emergency.

Luke Varine was one of the people watching the chaos unfold.

"I just want the locals and the police to know that the majority of us doesn’t want this to happen," Varine said.

Videos from over the weekend show hundreds of people standing in the streets and cars burning out among the crowd.

Some videos also show officers tasing a man.

“I never thought I would see tasers being drawn out and chemicals being used on us," Varine said."Most of us are there to see cars and whatnot, meet friends, take photos, stuff like that."

Meehan wrote on Facebook that this group came to town for the sole purpose of raising havoc in the community.

