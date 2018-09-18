College Park, Md. -- Students said they were confused by a site-specific tornado warning at the University of Maryland Monday that proved to be a false alarm.

The warning was issued by the privately-operated weather service AccuWeather, which provides its customers with customized alerts for highly specific locations.

AccuWeather is a $100 million per year big business that provides its services to 245 of Fortune 500 companies, according to an INC Magazine profile.

One of AccuWeather's services is called SkyGuard which claims to be seven times more accurate for specific locations than the National Weather Service's public warnings. The service also claims to issue alerts at least 20 minutes before public alerts come out.

SkyGuard is tailored for industries ranging from manufacturing to transportation. The service is also marketed to educational institutions like the University of Maryland as well as the operators of major outdoor events such as stadium authorities.

"AccuWeather warnings are issued on a timely basis for all types of extreme weather – even when other weather organizations may fail to issue a warning at all. Advanced, customized site-specific warnings can impact profitability, help protect property and safeguard the lives of your customers or employees," AccuWeather's website says.

On Monday evening, as AccuWeather raised the alarm and triggered sirens and text alerts that went to tens of thousands on the University of Maryland campus, no warning was being issued by the National Weather Service.

No tornado materialized.

Accuweather did not respond to WUSA9's requests for comments.

The University of Maryland declined to immediately reveal how much it pays for the private forecasting service.

WUSA9 meterologist Topper Shutt said he is concerned that the site-specific warning from a private company might be confused with broader public warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

The result he said could be a lack of public confidence in all severe weather warnings intended to protect the public.

"A couple of issues are going on here," Shutt said. "One, it was inaccurate. We did not find any rotation, period. Perhaps the larger issue than their inaccuracy is you need one voice when issuing warnings."

The University of Maryland invested heavily in a robust emergency alert system after the death of two sisters whose car was overturned when a tornado struck the campus September 24, 2001.

AccuWeather is widely regarded as a top forecaster. ForecastWatch published a three-year study of forecast accuracy, and reported that AccuWeather was the best provider of wind speed, precipitation and high-temperature forecasts at the 1 to 5 day range.

