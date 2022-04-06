University of Maryland welcomes Afghan refugees to campus

MARYLAND, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from November 2021 about Homes Not Borders.
A new partnership between the University of Maryland and the nonprofit International Rescue Committee (IRC) is bringing housing to refugee families in need.
Afghan refugees are being welcomed to campus after facing the risk of persecution and violence in Afghanistan due to their work alongside U.S. personnel in jobs such as translators, drivers and cultural advisers, according to the university.
The university plans to provide temporary housing starting over the next few weeks for several families who consist of two adults and children ranging from infants to teenagers. The families will be in their new homes for up to 12 months.
“We look forward to providing on-campus housing and being good neighbors to Afghan families. They are U.S. allies who have braved a terrifying situation, and we are happy that we can offer them a welcoming community as they seek permanent housing,” the university said in a statement.
The approach to resettlement is first-of-its-kind for a public university.
While other universities have partnered with the IRC and other agencies to place refugee students on their campuses, this is IRC’s first placement of Afghan families on a college campus.
Higher education institutions have previously used nearby school-owned homes for refugees, but this is the first time a public university has used its own campus facilities for such a purpose.
“The University of Maryland is part of a global community, and when we have the opportunity to support humanity, we embrace it,” said University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines in a statement.
