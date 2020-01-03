COLLEGE PARK, Maryland — A University of Maryland Colege Park student was arrested on Thursday for allegedly targeting a fellow student who is a part of the Jewish community.

University of Maryland Police have not released the name of the male student, but did say he has been charged with electronic communication harassment, telephone misuse and a race/religion charge.

According to the police, the man sent anti-Semitic messages from his phone to a woman around 8 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2019, while she was at the McKeldin Library.

University police have not released the name of the student arrested, nor did they disclose the words or verbiage used in the messages.

