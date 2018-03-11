COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- While some students stayed home today, boycotting the football game after a tumultuous week of scandal, other students showed up in huge numbers to support the Maryland football team.

At the University of Maryland, the student government requested solidarity Saturday for the Maryland Football team, and to honor Jordan McNair.

"I've called for several actions and will after today, but today, I want to emphasize supporting the student athletes on the field," said Student Body President Jonathan Allen.

Today’s game went on against Michigan State after a controversial week. Three top athletic and academic officials were fired or announced their departure, following a football scandal that snowballed after player Jordan McNair died in June. McNair falling fell ill earlier with heatstroke at a workout.

President Wallace Loh announced his retirement in 2019 and fired Coach DJ Durkin. And Thursday Board of Regents Chair Jim Brady announcing his resignation after academic leaders say the board overstepped and interfered with the independence of the University to manage its operations.

Some students saying the best way to deal with the controversy was to pack the stadium for today’s game

"Obviously a lot of us not happy with the way the school handled things the past few days, but a lot of us know kids on the football team and want to stand with them regardless of what is going on," said Maryland Senior Anthony Busani. Students are using the #justiceforjordan to show their support for McNair.

