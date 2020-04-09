'I took a risk and it paid off in the end' | This college student found a way to make extra money during the pandemic

With many gyms still closed, people are buying equipment to do their workouts at home.

WASHINGTON — The empty shelves have been a sign of the times during the pandemic. With many gyms closed, there has been a massive hunt online for workouts you can do at home.

James Klimkiewicz is a college student at the University of Maryland who is passionate about fitness.

"At this point, it’s part of my lifestyle. A lot of people think lifting and working out is a hobby, it’s something to do for fun. While I do enjoy it, I think it’s really become part of who I am as a person and it’s just something I cannot go without at this point," said Klimkiewicz.

Klimkiewicz said he remembered being on spring break when COVID-19 closures hit gyms across the DMV.

"That was pretty worrying for me, I did a couple of home workouts for a few weeks and it really wasn’t going to cut it for that long," said Klimkiewicz.

He did some research online, looking for workout equipment he could use at home.

"First I researched gym equipment on Facebook Marketplace and that’s when I realize the prices were ridiculous. I mean, way higher than buying it new from a very high-quality company," said Klimkiewicz.

As it turns out, Klimkiewicz wasn't the only one searching for at-home workout gear so he decided to buy more equipment than he needed.

"I knew that since I needed equipment, everyone else that goes to the gym also needs equipment, so I just kind of took a risk and it paid off in the end," said Klimkiewicz.

He found a good deal with a company where he could buy in bulk and was able to sell it all quickly.

"I sold all of it in two days so I made a good profit and I kept all the equipment I needed so that was awesome," said Klimkiewicz.

Klimkiewicz said this experience has been a motivation to one day open his own gym. He said it is a long-term goal he wants to pursue after graduation.

"At the end of the day, most of the money that I save is going towards my future, so I guess, yeah, it’s going towards the gym," said Klimkiewicz.

If you are just starting your health journey, Klimkiewicz said consistency is key.