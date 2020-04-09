'I took a risk and it paid off in the end' | This college student found a way to make extra money during the pandemic

WASHINGTON — The empty shelves have been a sign of the times during the pandemic. With many gyms closed, there has been a massive hunt online for workouts you can do at home.
James Klimkiewicz is a college student at the University of Maryland who is passionate about fitness.
"At this point, it’s part of my lifestyle. A lot of people think lifting and working out is a hobby, it’s something to do for fun. While I do enjoy it, I think it’s really become part of who I am as a person and it’s just something I cannot go without at this point," said Klimkiewicz.
Klimkiewicz said he remembered being on spring break when COVID-19 closures hit gyms across the DMV.
"That was pretty worrying for me, I did a couple of home workouts for a few weeks and it really wasn’t going to cut it for that long," said Klimkiewicz.
He did some research online, looking for workout equipment he could use at home.
"First I researched gym equipment on Facebook Marketplace and that’s when I realize the prices were ridiculous. I mean, way higher than buying it new from a very high-quality company," said Klimkiewicz.
As it turns out, Klimkiewicz wasn't the only one searching for at-home workout gear so he decided to buy more equipment than he needed.
"I knew that since I needed equipment, everyone else that goes to the gym also needs equipment, so I just kind of took a risk and it paid off in the end," said Klimkiewicz.
He found a good deal with a company where he could buy in bulk and was able to sell it all quickly.
"I sold all of it in two days so I made a good profit and I kept all the equipment I needed so that was awesome," said Klimkiewicz.
Klimkiewicz said this experience has been a motivation to one day open his own gym. He said it is a long-term goal he wants to pursue after graduation.
"At the end of the day, most of the money that I save is going towards my future, so I guess, yeah, it’s going towards the gym," said Klimkiewicz.
If you are just starting your health journey, Klimkiewicz said consistency is key.
"Even though you don’t have the equipment at home, it’s really easy to get into it. Starting out with a 30-minute walk a day is more than enough for somebody that does not do anything at this point," said Klimkiewicz. "If you do some research, YouTube has so much information about what to do at home with no equipment or a little bit of equipment. You can use chairs, you can use a cushion, there’s just endless information on YouTube about how to workout at home. At the end of the day, as long as you’re consistent with it, you’re going to find results."