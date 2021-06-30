x
Chillum CVS damaged when U-Haul truck rams entrance, police say

Police are investigating whether the truck was used in an attempted break-in at the store.

CHILLUM, Md. — A U-Haul truck rammed a CVS store in Chillum early Wednesday and Prince George's County police are investigating whether the truck was used to try to break in early Wednesday morning.

A witness called police and reported that the U-Haul truck appeared to be attempting a break-in at the CVS in the 5600 block of Sargent Road around 2:30 a.m.

Officers that arrived on the scene told WUSA9 the entrance to the store was damaged, but that it did not appear the suspects in this case got away with anything, and no injuries were reported.

The case is still under investigation. The Prince George's County Police Department has not released any information about possible suspects in the case, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

