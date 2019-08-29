FREDERICK, Md. — Beaudouin Tchakounte immigrated to the U.S. from Cameroon in 1999 and sought to be the father he never had to his four children, according to his wife Carole Tchatchoua.

Tchakounte made his living as a 7-day-a-week Uber driver, and had upgraded his vehicle to a Mercedes because he viewed driving has a profession, his wife said.

He and a passenger were shot to death Wednesday by another passenger who Prince George's County police say was a total stranger to both, and who had no explanation for the murder except that he was high on PCP.

Tchakounte and his wife were raising four children aged 15 to 3 in their modest townhome in Frederick Maryland.

Tachkounte was raised without a father by his grandmother in Cameroon his wife said. He aimed to do better for his kids.

Tchakounte was an unusually devoted and doting dad, his wife said. He adjusted his driving schedule so he could see his children off to school in the morning, and be there in the evenings for dinners and bedtime before he would set out to drive again late at night.

Devoted Catholics, the Uber driver and his wife, a registered nurse, were paying tuition for their 2 sons and two daughters to attend Catholic school.

He enjoyed walking with his children in the neighborhood and aside from television news, the only entertainment he indulged in was the true crime genre television show 'Investigation Discovery' or 'ID'.

His wife could not escape the irony.

"I just want to thank God for his life," Carole Tchatchoua said. "If that was the way that He wanted him to go, I cannot ask any questions about it. I cannot fight Him. I'm just going to accept it."

"But I'm just praying that He gives me the strength to be strong for myself and for my kids and the He be the father of these children."

Two men were found shot to death in a car on Indian Head Highway late Tuesday night. The suspect, Aaron Lanier, confessed to being high on PCP.

Prince George's County Police Department

