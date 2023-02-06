Police search for missing Maryland teens believed to be together

Police believe Ariana Nayyar and Emily Reid, both 14 years old, are missing together.

Example video title will go here for this video

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking for the public's help finding two missing teenagers believed to be together.

Police say Ariana Nayyar of North Potomac and Emily Reid of Darnestown, both 14 years old, were last seen on Friday at 3 p.m. in the 16000 block of Raven Rock Drive.

Ariana is described as 4-foot-11 and 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and long hair that is currently dyed red. Investigators say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and white pajama pants and black shows. She may be carrying a black and white backpack.

Emily is described as 5-foot-3 and 115 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives claim she was last seen wearing a gray sweater, pink pajama pants and brown shoes. She may be carrying a black backpack.

Both Ariana Nayyar and Emily Reid are believed to be together.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.

Callers may remain anonymous