Student stabs classmate near Gaithersburg High School, police say

One student is in custody after police say the student stabbed a fellow classmate.

Example video title will go here for this video

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editors Note: The video above is from a story WUSA9 did on February 4, 2022.

One student is in custody after stabbing another student near Gaithersburg High School in Montgomery County.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Gaithersburg police and Montgomery County police responded to the corner of S. Frederick Avenue and Education Boulevard for a report of a stabbing.

According to a letter sent home to parents from Principal Cary Dimmick with Gaithersburg High School, two students were involved in a fight outside the school at a nearby bus stop.

In the letter to parents, Dimmick wrote that a witness nearby called the police, who responded extremely quickly to the situation. School administration and school security responded immediately as well to the stabbing,

The principal wrote that "a cutting implement was involved" and that one person was injured in the fight.

Gaithersburg police said that both students knew each other, and it was an isolated incident that posed no threat to the community.

Officers from GPD and @mcpnews are on scene of a stabbing that occurred in the area of S Frederick Avenue and Education Boulevard. Suspect is in custody and the victim was transported an area hospital w/non-life threatening injuries. — Gaithersburg Police (@GPDNews) May 12, 2022

Police have taken one student into police custody while the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for help but is expected to be okay.

At this point, there have been no charges filed against the student.

Read the full letter that was sent to parents below:

Dear Gaithersburg High School families,

I am writing to tell you about a serious incident that occurred after school today, Thursday, May 12, 2022 and how it was addressed.

At approximately 2:40 pm, we received a phone call that two school-aged individuals were involved in an altercation outside of the building at the nearby public transportation bus stop. School administration and security responded immediately. Initial reports are that a cutting implement was involved and that one individual was injured during this serious incident. A witness made an emergency call to police, who responded very quickly to address the situation, and were on site as GHS staff arrived. A suspect was taken into custody and police and emergency services were on hand to support the individual that had suffered injuries.

I want to thank the quick actions of our school's staff, who helped in securing the area and supported the Gaithersburg High School Community Engagement Officer and responding police as they worked with the individuals involved in the altercation. All of this is an excellent example of an essential partnership to ensure safety in our school.

A situation of this nature can be unsettling for our students. There will be counselors on-site tomorrow, Friday, May 13 to meet with any staff and students that need support.