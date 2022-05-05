x
Maryland

2 students charged with assaulting staff member at North Point High School

Deputies say the altercation began inside a classroom before it spilled into the administrator's office where an admin was assaulted while restraining a student.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Two North Point High School students are facing assault and disruption charges following a fight at school Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the school located in the 2500 block of Davis Road around 1:37 p.m. for the disturbance. Officials said an administrator was notified by a teacher that two students in their class were engaged in a verbal disagreement with another student. 

The two students were separated and one was taken to an administrator's office to diffuse the situation. One of the students then tried forcing their way into that administrator's office in an attempt to reach the other student. In the process, an administrator was assaulted, deputies say. 

The two students were charged as juveniles with assault and disruption of school activities. They were released to their parents who picked them up from school. 

The incident is still under investigation by the Charles County Sheriff's Office. 

