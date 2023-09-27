Police: 2 shot at Addison Road Metro Station

WMATA says the shooting happened near the bus bay.

WALKER MILL, Md. — Two people have been taken to area hospitals after a shooting at the Addison Road Metro Station in Maryland Wednesday.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, a shooting was reported at Addison Road Station near the bus bay. Metro Transit Police Department officers responded to the scene shortly after.

At the scene, officers found two people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment after the shooting. They are expected to survive.

Police say one suspect is currently in custody for the shooting. No other information has been provided regarding a motive or what led up to the moments before the shooting.

Metro personnel are on-scene assisting customers whose Metrobus stops are impacted by the investigation. WMATA says there is no impact on rail service at this time.

