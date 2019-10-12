FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Frederick County, Maryland Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the fire was reported around 6:55 a.m. on the 1200 block of Wilson Place.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire was showing from the front of the residence.

Three people were trapped in the home. Officials said one person escaped the home and the other two were rescued by firefighters. One of the fire victims was taken to Johns Hopkins Bay View and the other person was taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital.

It took 35 firefighters to knock out the majority of the fire in 15 minutes. Officials said aviation has also been requested to assist at the scene.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Crews are at the scene investigating.

This story is developing.

