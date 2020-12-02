BALTIMORE — Two officers were injured and a suspect was killed during a police-involved shooting in Baltimore, police tell WUSA9's CBS affiliate WJZ. Doctor Thomas Scalea from Baltimore's Shock Trauma Center said both officers are awake, with stable vital signs, but remain in serious condition.

The incident happened just before noon at the intersection of Cedonia and Radecke Avenues at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, police said.

Two police officers -- one from Baltimore City and one from Baltimore County -- were trying to serve a felony search warrant when the shooting happened, police said. Both officers were assigned to the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

When the officers confronted the wanted man, he fired at officers, police said. One officer was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the stomach. The officers were taken to Shock Trauma, officials said. Their identities have not been released, but they were identified as veteran officers.

The man being served with a search warrant was fatally shot during the incident. His identity has not been released yet, either, but Maryland Gov. Hogan said he was a former state corrections official, under investigation for a shooting in Pennslyvania.

Hogan said the officer shot in the leg is doing very well and in “good spirits,” while the officer who was shot in the stomach multiple times is in serious, but stable condition.

Dr. Scalea said one officer required an emergency operation and the other remains under observation.

"At least one of their lives was saved by application of a tourniquet, applied by a fellow officer," Dr. Scalea said. "There is a course called "Stop the Bleed," that we are happy to teach you, and I will not rest until every citizen of Baltimore, and Maryland, has taken this course."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive Baltimore division said special agents responded to the scene to assist.

