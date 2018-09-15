COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Two pet-friendly shelters opened up in Maryland to assist with evacuees from southern states as Hurricane Florence impacts the area.

One of them is at the University of Maryland.

Their locations are:

University of Maryland College Park (Ritchie Coliseum)

7950 Baltimore Avenue

College Park, MD 20740

Chesapeake College

Health Professions and Athletics Center

1000 College Circle

Wye Mills, MD 21679

Additionally, Governor Hogan announced on Friday that the Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team will be dispatched to North Carolina on Sunday to assist with Hurricane Florence rescues.

The search-and-rescue team consists of local technicians and members of the Maryland Army National Guard.

The Carolinas are bracing for flooding as Florence stalls over South Carolina Saturday. Already, five people have been confirmed dead, including a mother and baby after a tree fell onto their home.

Anyone seeking shelter in Maryland or has questions can call 1-888-756-7836.

