Maryland

2 men arrested for shooting man to death in Silver Spring

The two men have both been charged with first-degree murder.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

When officers arrived, they found a man who has been shot. The man, later identified as 20-year-old Walter Woods, was taken to an area hospital for help but later died.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested 21-year-old Javier Reyes and 20-year-old Brian Gaitan-Sanchez in connection to the shooting that left Woods dead. They have both been charged with first-degree murder.  

Both men have been taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where they are being held without bond. 

There is no word on a possible motive at this time. 

Anyone with further information is urged to contact detectives at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.    

