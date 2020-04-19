LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Prince George's County Police are investigating a late-night homicide that left two men injured and two dead on Saturday night.

Officials responded to the 7500 block of Courtney Place in Landover, Md. for a shooting where they found four males in a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials said two of the men were pronounced dead on the scene while the other two men were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not identified any suspects or motives at this time.

RELATED: Police: Prince George's Co. man wanted for shooting, killing woman then setting his home on fire

RELATED: Greenbelt Crowne Plaza hotel evacuated after shooting

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.