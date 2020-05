Police said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and another female victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

LANHAM, Md. — Prince George's County Police said they are investigating a Friday night Lanham homicide.

Officials arrived to the 9000 block of Walkerton Drive around 11:15 for reports of a shooting where they found a man and woman dead on the scene.

They said another female victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not specify the female victim's condition.