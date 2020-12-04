Two dead after Prince George's Co. house fire, officials still investigating

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people died after a fire on Thursday in Prince George's County, according to county fire officials. One died Thursday, the other died Friday from his life-threatening injuries.

The people who died during the fire were 80-year-old Benjamin Thomas and a woman who has not been identified, said officials.

The fire on April 9 happened around 1 p.m. in the 6400 block of Wilburn Drive near Seat Pleasant. When firefighters first responded, they were reportedly told by dispatch that there may be people trapped.

Once firefighters entered the house they found the woman in a basement and the man in an upstairs bedroom. Both were in need of severe medical attention and were unconscious, according to fire officials.

The Thursday fire left a man and a woman dead. Fire officials say they are still investigating the deadly blaze.

While the woman would reportedly die from the fire on Thursday, the 80-year-old man died from his injuries on Friday. Firefighters had to resuscitate him and rush him to the hospital in an attempt to save his life, officials said.

The identity of the woman has not been released. It will be after her autopsy is complete, said fire officials.

Prince George's County officials said they urge all residents to make sure there are working smoke alarms in their homes and that they have evacuation plans in the event of a fire.

Fire officials in Prince George's County are still investigating the fire and ask anyone who may have information to call fire investigators at 301-77-ARSON or 301-772-7766.

