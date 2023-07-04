x
Maryland

2 people seriously injured after shooting in Prince George's County

The victims remain hospitalized in critical condition.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police say two people are at an area hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Prince George's County.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the scene of the shooting in the 3200 block of Naylor Road Friday afternoon.

The two people injured in the shooting were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their critical injuries. Police have not said whether they are expected to survive.

Drivers nearby are being asked to avoid the immediate area and to find an alternate route of travel as Naylor Road between Suitland Parkway and Southern Avenue is shut down for investigation. There is no word on when the roadway will reopen.

Police are still searching for a suspect in this case. 

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or if the victims and suspect knew each other.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

