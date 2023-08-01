Loose cows spotted wandering in Bowie

For the past four days, two cows have been seen dawdling south through the city of Bowie.

BOWIE, Maryland — Keep your eyes peeled for cows! Over the past four days, two cows have been spotted "moo"-ving through the streets of Bowie, Maryland. Police have “herd” from multiple residents about their encounters with the two cows and have received a flurry of photos. Three of the released photos show the cows strolling down a neighborhood street. No one has reported instances of the cows causing any trouble in the streets. The reports describe the cows contentedly dawdling around Maryland neighborhoods.

It is unclear where exactly the cows came from, or where they are trying to go. The two cows — names unknown — are thought to have escaped from a farm in Anne Arundel County. After escaping, they are believed to have wandered their way into Bowie, by crossing onto Race Track Road, near the Saddlebrook neighborhood. That is when local residents started collecting photos of the two little rascals.

The cows are continuing their sweet pilgrimage south through the city.

The two were most recently seen near Dunwood Valley Drive.

This is not fake news: Bowie PD have received reports of two cows on the loose in S.Bowie. The cows have been moo-ving through Bowie for the last 4 days & the latest sightings were near Dunwood Valley Dr. Call 240-544-5700 if you spot the cows. Details: https://t.co/ahccOlBQO5. pic.twitter.com/J9w8tzYWid — Bowie Maryland (@CityofBowie) August 1, 2023

The City of Bowie has not released any additional identifying details about these cows, but neighbors nearby should keep their eyes out for the two short, tan cows seen in the photos recently released by the City. The City has also not yet released any information about the cows’ potential owners.