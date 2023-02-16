Two Charles Co. students taken to the hospital after eating marijuana edibles at school, police say

A 13-year-old student faces possible charges for distributing the edibles.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway after two Charles County students were taken to an area hospital Thursday after allegedly consuming several edibles containing marijuana.

On February 16 around 11:55 a.m., a 14-year-old student at Stethem Educational Center told a school nurse that they were ill after eating several edibles containing what they believed to be marijuana.

The student was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

As administrators and the school resource officer investigated further, they learned that another student had also taken the same edibles. EMS responded and took this student to an area hospital as a precaution to get checked out.

Detectives eventually identified a 13-year-old student distributing the edibles. The student will remain unnamed due to their age, police say.

The school resource officer has contacted the State's Attorney's Office in regard to possible criminal charges. Authorities say the student caught distributing the edibles also faces possible disciplinary consequences from CCPS.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to contact PFC Ondrish at 301-609-3282, extension 0636.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about criminal activity at schools, may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

