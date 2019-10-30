SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are investigating a double stabbing that injured two boys in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Police said the assault happened on the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive on Tuesday evening.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries and the other victim had non-life threatening injuries. Officials said both of the boys were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities were able to arrest a suspect following the incident.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects as they continue to investigate the incident.

