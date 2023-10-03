2 arrests after officers find loaded semi-automatic rifle hidden in gym bag during traffic stop, police say

Officers say during a consensual search of the driver's belongings, they found drug paraphernalia containing methamphetamine.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Two people are facing charges after police say they found drugs and a loaded semi-automatic rifle hidden in a gym bag during a traffic stop in Montgomery County, Maryland.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers stopped a Toyota Camry near the area of Middlebrook Rd. and Great Seneca Hwy. on Feb. 17 just before 11:30 p.m.

Officers approached the car and met the driver, identified as 41-year-old Freya Marla Casanova, and her passenger, 28-year-old Humberto Guerra Jr.

Police claim a tag pick-up order had been issued by the Department of Motor Vehicle Administration for lacking MVA automobile requirements and informed Casanova that the car would be towed.

Officers say during a consensual search of Casanova’s belongings, they found drug paraphernalia containing methamphetamine. When they searched the car, investigators claim they found a loaded semi-automatic rifle, with a 50-round drum magazine concealed in a gym bag.

Police say the rifle was reported stolen out of Alexandria and believe it was Guerra's, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The pair were charged on March 1. The exact charges they face has not been released.

