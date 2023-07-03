Police: Two 19-year-olds dead after crashing into utility pole in Montgomery Co.

Police say two woman have died following a crash in Bethesda, Maryland. The driver suffered minor injuries and another passenger remains unaccounted for.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Two young women have died following a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, police say. The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and another passenger is said to have disappeared from the crash scene.

During the early morning hours of Saturday, March 4, investigators claim a black 2012 Infiniti G37, with possibly four occupants, crashed into a utility pole located on Montrose Road near Hitching Post Lane.

For reasons still under investigation, police say the driver of the Infiniti lost control and struck the center median before leaving the road. This is when the driver hit a fire hydrant, electrical control box and several other things, before ultimately crashing into the utility pole and coming to a stop.

Detectives say 19-year-old Leslie Kristin Ventura of Germantown was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, 19-year-old Kailey Briana Vigil of Rockville, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Just two days later, she was pronounced dead after succumbing to her injuries.

A third passenger is believed to have left the crash location before officers arrived on the scene.

The driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries following the collision.

The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit) detectives at 240-773-6620.