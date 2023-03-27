Two 15-year-olds arrested for carjacking in Prince George's Co.

The 15-year-old boys are facing charges after police say they carjacked a driver at gunpoint in Temple Hills.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two 15-year-old boys are facing charges after police say they carjacked a driver at gunpoint in Temple Hills early Sunday morning.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 2900 block of St. Clair Drive just before 4 a.m.

Shortly after the victim called for help, officers described the stolen car over the radio to other officers in the area. Minutes later, officers saw a vehicle near 23rd Parkway and Oxon Run Drive that matched the stolen car's description.

Officers reportedly tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled into D.C. before eventually stopping near 30th Street in Southeast. The driver and a passenger got out of the car and ran. Both were taken into custody a short time later.

The suspects have only been identified as two 15-year-old boys. Both teens face multiple charges, including armed carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, theft and additional charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-3788.