WUSA9 attempted to contact Hagerstown Speedway last week to see if it planned to host the People's Convoy again, but it did not receive a response.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 6, 2022.

The People’s Convoy claims it is coming back to a familiar place later this week.

At a rally, on Sunday in Ohio, the truckers announced they plan to once again head to Hagerstown Speedway after they make a brief stop in Pennsylvania. The rally was livestreamed on a YouTube page belonging to 1st Responders Media.

The People’s Convoy’s official Facebook page also suggests the traveling protest will make its way back to Washington County, Maryland, later this week.

"May 17th. WE ARRIVE AT HAGERSTOWN SPEEDWAY!!! We greatly appreciate them having The People’s Convoy back!!” a post from the page’s administrator reads.

According to the People’s Convoy’s website, participating truckers are demanding an end to the national declaration of emergency concerning COVID-19.

In March, hundreds of truckers made their way to Hagerstown Speedway to protest COVID regulations. The truckers would then make daily trips to D.C. from that western Maryland location.

For the last several weeks, the truckers have promised to return to the District.

WUSA9 attempted to contact Hagerstown Speedway on May 6 to see if its management would confirm whether it planned to host the truckers again, but did not receive a response. WUSA9 has once again reached out to the speedway to see if this latest claim made by the truckers is true.

Trucker Convoy | Members of The People's Convoy claim they are coming back to Hagerstown Speedway this week. One convoy leader made the announcement on their official FB page. Another leader also made the claim during a live-streamed rally, Sunday, in Ohio. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/yS1GDFXGzp — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) May 16, 2022

Both the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack and a spokesperson for the City of Hagerstown told WUSA9 last week they were not aware of any plans for the truckers to return to the speedway.

Both the website and the Hagerstown Speedway Facebook page do not mention plans to receive the truckers again.

Either way, D.C. government officials are planning ahead for more possible roaming protests in the area.

Over the weekend, Dr. Chris Rodriguez, director of the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency released the following statement:

"The District of Columbia is aware of reports that this demonstration activity may return to our city. HSEMA and the Metropolitan Police Department continue to monitor for any possible threats to public safety. We are joined in that effort by our District, regional, and federal partners. As part of our layered mitigation strategy and enhanced preparedness posture, the District has focused support and resources to protect our residents, businesses, and minimize disruptions to our community. While we do not discuss operational tactics, MPD will take appropriate enforcement action against those who engage in unlawful behavior in the District of Columbia.”

Currently, D.C. is involved in a legal battle with some of the participants of the People’s Convoy.

In early May, 16 members of the People’s Convoy filed suit against D.C. claiming the local government violated their first amendment rights by not allowing truckers to enter certain parts of the District from the highway.

The suit, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, said the plaintiffs were seeking an undisclosed amount in financial damages. The plaintiffs' complaint also asked for the court to make D.C. government allow truckers to enter the District, without interference, so they can participate in free speech activities.

The plaintiffs’ Arlington-based lawyer, Michael Yoder, has not responded to a request for comment on the suit.