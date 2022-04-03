Several trucker convoys, from across the country, converged in western Maryland Friday with plans to head toward the DC area over the weekend.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Thousands of people have gathered in Hagerstown, Md. Friday to participate in a roving trucker convoy.

Truckers have been driving from different parts of the country to the D.C. area for more than a week to protest what they perceive to be overreach by the federal government.

Truckers say they are concerned about everything ranging from educational guidelines, mask requirements to religious freedom issues.

“I want to show support for my country and let Canada know we have their back,” a trucker named Shawn from Arizona — who did not provide his last name — said in an interview with WUSA9.

On Friday, several convoys converged at the Hagerstown Speedway. Roadways from the north, south, and west were clogged with traffic.

'They're just tired' | I've seen a lot of people tweeting the question: "Why are they doing this when COVID mandates are over?" One Arizona trucker, Cliff Smith, said many people are here because they're concerned about "government overreach" on the whole. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/J8Fr56PFI7 — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) March 5, 2022

Hundreds of tractor trailers are currently inside the Hagerstown Speedway. As of 8 p.m., a two-mile-long line of cars and trucks could be seen on Route 40 trying to get into the location.

Where the truckers will go next is still unclear.

Some truckers have stated plans to go to the D.C. area as early as Saturday. Shawn said organizers told truckers to wait in Hagerstown for another convoy to show up Sunday. Another trucker, Cliff Smith, said he had not been given plans as to what would happen next.

“I understand we need law and order, but the complete taking away of human beings’ freedom to choose is stifling America,” Smith said.

Smith said the convoys’ pit stop in Hagerstown has had the biggest attendance of participants so far.

The trucker convoy has already disrupted some locals’ routines in the region. On Friday, Washington County Public Schools decided to dismiss two-and-a-half hours early so school buses wouldn’t get caught up in trucker traffic.

@wusa9 A maze made out of trucks has formed here at the Hagerstown Speed Way where the Trucker Convoy is gathering before coming to the DC area. pic.twitter.com/WmtIVdJ0KR — Mario Vizcarra (@Mariovizcar) March 5, 2022

Several convoys have said they do not plan to enter the District and will instead only hover around the Capital Beltway.

Still D.C. leaders say they have been planning ahead with regional partners for weeks as to what they will do to prevent the convoys from inconveniencing locals.

“Some of those mitigation strategies will be seen by the public, some of them will not,” said Dr. Chris Rodriguez, the director of D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

The National Guard has also been called to help with traffic control through at least Monday. WUSA9 also learned the Metropolitan Police Department’s Civil Disturbance Unit has been activated through March 13.