Troopers shoot, injure man in Maryland

No information has been released about the severity of his injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — A police investigation is underway after a 22-year-old was hospitalized after being shot by a trooper late Friday night in St. Mary's County.

Two troopers with Maryland State Police responded just before 11 p.m. to a home on West Mervell Court, off of Three Notch Road, after receiving a report of a possible suicidal person. Through an initial investigation, it was determined that they approached the front door of the home, where they met Anthony Oliveras Jr.

Investigators say Oliveras was armed with a knife and stepped outside of the home, lunging towards one of the troopers in an attempt to stab him. The knife then pierced the trooper's uniform and ballistic vest.

Both troopers then fired their guns, striking him. The troopers, along with another trooper from their Leonardtown Barrack and a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, who both arrived after the shooting, immediately provided aid until EMS arrived.

Oliveras was taken to a hospital in Leonardtown before being flown by helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. for treatment of his injuries. No information has been released about the severity of his injuries.